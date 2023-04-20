Strong political will needed to reduce alcohol abuse: Sir Bob

He was concerned over the abuse of alcohol and illicit drugs in the country, and the impact it is having on societies, communities and families.

The two-day meet subsequently established a comprehensive National Alcohol Policy aimed at reducing alcohol and drug related harm in the society.

The policy booklet contains chapters on:

1. Basis for National Alcohol Policy,

2. Policy Context and Direction,

3. Policy Statement and Strategic Directions,

4. Implementation, Roles and Responsibilities,

5. Monitoring, Evaluation and Review.

Sir Bob acknowledged the organizing committee for addressing one of the major impediments to the development and prosperity of Papua New Guinea.

“I believe the reduction of alcohol-related harm in PNG requires a strong political will and commitment,” he said. “I commend efforts by all stakeholders towards the creation of this important document that will be used to implement best practices in reducing alcohol related harm in our society, and towards fulfilling Our Vision 2050.”

“The alarming reality is that in our nation, alcohol and drug misuse and abuse is an issue growing untamed into epidemic proportions. Alcohol remains deeply rooted in many of our societies and plays an important role in social and cultural events throughout Papua New Guinea,” Sir Bob added.

The Governor General added that harmful use of alcohol and illicit drugs causes considerable public health problems and accounts for 5.5% of disease burden within the Western Pacific Region.

Over and above the impact on public health, harmful use of alcohol is associated with significant social problems and economic burden.