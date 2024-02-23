Strong partnerships needed, says Dr Lino

On these visits, the minister presented K15 million from the Government Health Services Improvement Program, for provincial hospital infrastructure rehabilitation and upgrading; and witnessed the associated signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between the National Department of Health (NDoH) and Provincial Health Authorities (PHAs).

The Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) underpins a shared commitment to utilise these funds to achieve the goal of having provincial hospitals, which are compliant with National Health Service Standards and are fully functional – delivering quality health services at their designated level.

“During these provincial visits, my priority has been to meet with PHA chief executive officers and board members; open Members; provincial governors and administrators; healthcare workers; and community groups.

“I have visited health facilities – to understand progress and barriers to health infrastructure redevelopment. I have heard firsthand the challenges faced by our dedicated healthcare workers to deliver services effectively.

“I have also listened to the concerns and frustrations of the Nogat Marasin Campaign representatives; participated in meetings with PHA boards and pharmaceutical officers; and toured provincial medical stores – to understand factors behind stock-outs of essential medicines and drug wastage, across the supply chain,” said Dr Lino.

He says to address these serious health systems issues; there is a need to bridge the gap between PHAs, Provincial Governments and NDoH.

“We need to rebuild strong partnerships for effective service delivery, as intended when PHAs were established – characterized by joint prioritization, integrated actions, and co-allocation of funds – while increasing transparency, reporting requirements, and accountability mechanisms. The Provincial Health Authorities (Amendment) Act 2023 provides the legal framework to strengthen this partnership arrangement.”

The minister announced that other relevant priority activities that NDoH will be undertaking this year include a National Health Infrastructure Audit – to improve public accountability and transparency on the state of the country’s health facilities and enable District Services Improvement Program (DSIP) funding to be directed to rehabilitate essential health infrastructure, where it is most needed.

Key findings from this audit will be displayed on a publicly available website. NDoH will also actively continue to progress the medical supplies reform agenda.

Dr LIno says, “I have very much appreciated the warm welcome extended to me in each province I have visited and the opportunity for face-to-face interactions.

“These visits have provided valuable insights that will inform our ongoing efforts to strengthen collaboration between NDoH, PHAs and Provincial Governments, as we work together to improve the accessibility, equity, and quality of healthcare services in PNG.”