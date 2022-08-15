St Louis-Marie De Montfort Diamond Jubilee

St Louis-Marie de Montfort is the Founder of the Montfortian Family Congregation (SMM, SG, DW: known as Montfort Fathers, Brothers and Sisters). They are present in Port Moresby, Lae and the Western Province. St Montfort has been the Patron Saint of Daru-Kiunga Diocese since 1959.

The 75th anniversary was celebrated with mass.

In his homily, diocesan priest Fr. Andrew Moses, integrated his experience of the Montfort Missionaries in the diocese, highlighting the importance of the basic services of education and health provided through the work of the Montfort Missionaries.

The second part of the feast day celebration included congratulatory remarks and speeches, highlighting the daring spirit of Montfort in bringing the good news of Jesus Christ to the Western Province.

Groups of people presented gifts to the Montfort Missionaries, to express their gratitude for the services rendered in the diocese.

Today, all the services of health and education offered in the diocese are impacted by the missionary zeal of Montfort, especially his service to the poor and needy.