SSI success attributed to good community engagement

The project team advised that participation of the communities was one of the factors that led to the success of the TB Project.

A project overview was given yesterday on the Emergency TB Project (ETP) funded by the World Bank and indicated that communities embraced the TB Screening well.

The presentation was on the experience, achievements, challenges, lessons learned in PNG by Project Coordinator, ETP & COVID-19, Dr Godfrey Yikii.

Yikii shared that the successful implementation of the Emergency TB Project (ETP) conducted since 2018 has resulted in increased community TB case finding and treatment leading to increased TB notifications and

TB treatment success rates and reduction in lost time to follow up in NCD.

“TB is a big issue in the country currently being faced, you see people walking in the street but they are having TB and that has been the biggest achievement in the project but also the community being aware of what is happening and access the screening facilities for free.”

“We struggled a bit with TB drugs in the country, the project came in handy to chip in. The project is chipping in and filling in those gaps.”

The National Department of Health’s Public Health Manager, Dr. Sibauk Bieb during the Sabama TB Screening on the weekend said the participation of the community is one of the most important factors to the success of the project.

“The fact that the community has embraced the government coming and providing the service, taking ownership, and looking after the health workers who are involved in this. That is a very good sign that community engagement, participation and leadership in the community is there.

“We went and screened Bomana CIS population of 800 people, all inmates, warders and their families. We found a number of people with TB and the senior jail commander and the senior officers were very cooperative, embracing and happy that we were there.”

A total of 26 hot spot communities have been identified for screening over a period of five months and the SSI has the potential to cover more due to the community’s engagement to identify TB Cases, get treatment and stop the spread of TB.