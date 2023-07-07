Sr Marampau’s 47-year journey

It has been 47 years since she started her journey but she still holds to her heart the true values of being a nurse.

The long-serving health worker, who has already submitted her papers for retirement, is encouraging upcoming health workers to serve with compassion.

Originally from Manus Province, she started her career in the rural areas of PNG and said it always breaks her heart when patients come in for treatment but there is no one to serve them.

“No bedsheet on the bed, patients are left alone, no one to see them…I would cry but every time I would pray to God that one day, things will change,” she said. “I’m sad. I know that I will leave but when will we see change? We need change.

“To the young ones, my encouragement to them is, they have to do better to serve our communities.

“I have seen with the new ones; the standard of care has dropped. There are a lot of things that need to be changed but who is going to change them?”

Nurses are frontline responders; when a patient goes to a health facility, they are the first ones to see them and will either treat them or refer them.

Nurses are compassionate and are in the profession to help people, not for personal gain.

Sr Marampau has no regrets. She will be bowing out with her head held high.

She was one of the long-serving nurses and community health workers who emotionally witnessed the commemoration of the golden jubilee of the PNG Nurses Association on May 12th in Lae.

“Thank you for this 50th anniversary, where we worked together through good and bad times,” she said. “I’m going to retire soon so when it’s their turn (young nurses), they need to work well.