Spreading God’s Word by plane and foot

A dedicated pastor from Oksapmin in Telefomin located in the most mountainous areas of Sandaun Province, shared the challenges of taking his church’s spiritual and physical services across dynamic landscapes.

"There’s no transportation for the church workers to go out doing their work," said Pastor Bernard Nohsarin.

Pastor Bernard recalled the time he wanted to travel to Telefomin for the Min Baptist Union Executive Meeting but couldn’t get there in time.

"I was late, and they briefed me on the meeting and went with me through the minutes last night," he shared.

His account reflects the challenges of transportation in remote areas, emphasizing the requirement to walk considerable distances. Oksapmin is about 70km away from Telefomin, but there isn’t a road connecting the two through the Victor Emmanuel Range. Facing dense forests and steep mountains, his only option was to fly with the Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF).

"We have two focus areas within the Min Baptist Union where we operate, which are physical services like education services, health services, and nutrition services.

"It looks like the Baptist Church dominates in the Min area. We have Baptist dominated areas, which equals about 70 to 85 percent of the population," he added.

This large presence highlights the significant influence of the Baptist Church in shaping the religious landscape of the region.

According to Pastor Bernard, the Baptist Church plays a vital role in shaping the spiritual landscape, but it is the partnership with MAF that helps the church to overcome isolation.

He explained that transportation by MAF has been aiding the delivery services to remote areas since the arrival of Baptist missionaries in the mid-20th century until current day. Adding that they are thankful for MAF providing the aircraft to serve the people.