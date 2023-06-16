Spiritual Intervention for entire Beon

one on December 28, 2022, one on New Year’s eve, and the most recent was in early February, 2023. Among the escapees in the February breakout, is a detainee on Death Row.

Commander Gubag is keen on bringing back rehabilitation practices into the cellblocks by actively involving the Madang Prison Fellowship, a combined church group within the institution. They have assigned Wednesday as Dedication day, for praise and worship, bible studies and other church-related activities.

Rehabilitation for inmates has increased since 2020 due to COVID19. The Commander is now implementing again rehabilitation programs, starting with spiritual activities. Prior to his appointment, there was stigma surrounding the commander’s seat. Three successors before Commander Gubag, died while actively serving.

Commander Gubag said the institution was in a bad state with many illegal and unwanted behavior occurring, tarnishing its good name. He thought he had come to attend to the management and rehabilitation of detainees, but soon realized that his staff and their families needed redemption also.

Chairman of Madang Prison Fellowship Ministry, Pastor Martin Awek is from the Lutheran Church. He said they many programs lined up for this year including awareness and church activities which they have planned for inmates and detainees as part of rehabilitation and reformation. So far, the ministry has seen changes in the inmates with many successfully released into their communities.

Spiritualism is not the only aspect of rehabilitation for the institution, they also have a piggery and a duck poultry where they engage inmates with from time to time to care for the farms.