Special Remember Me Feed

Senior Pastor, Jonathan Pine said it was a special event to commemorate what the Lord Jesus did on the cross of Calvary, when he forgave the thief on the cross and promised him a place in paradise, and he repented right there and then.

“Today UNI-Social was without a doubt one of the biggest ones we had. In Gordons alone, we had over 1000 people who received help including many children, families, single mothers, and homeless people.

“People who are despised by many came from all areas of town; we talked to groups of children who came from Vadavada, others from Taurama. People all around town who had no food to eat and they are struggling.

“Today’s Uni-Social event was based on the phrase that the thief said, next to the Lord Jesus on the Cross, when he said; ‘Remember me when you enter your kingdom’. And the Lord Jesus said, even today you’ll be with me in paradise,” Ps. Jonathan said.

In his encouragement to the gathering before the distribution of food, Ps. Jonathan related to the gesture made by Jesus.

“We can see that not even the thief was forgotten or despised by the Lord Jesus, once he asked for help, once he was willing to recognize the Lord Jesus as his. This Easter time many people are forgotten by family, and by society but we in the Universal Church remember them, because God remembers them.

“No matter who you are, no matter your past, you may be a thief, you may be a beggar, you maybe abandoned by your husband, man bilong yu lusim yu, meri blong yu lusim yu, (your wife abandoned you), you are left to deal with your pikinini, but God has not forgotten you.

“When you surrender your life to Him, everything is made new in your life. So that’s why the Uni-Social program continues with the aim of helping those who have a need and certainly God has been blessing them.

Those who came were given individual feeding and a package of dry food as well as a choice of second-hand clothing, free health checks and a treat to hair and beauty care outside the church building.

A result of spiritual harvest is expected during this event which will continue with a bigger spiritual ‘Remember Me’ event on Sunday 31st March, Easter Sunday at the church in Gordon, NCD as well as in other branches around the country.