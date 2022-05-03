Spa Pua Encourages Massage Therapy

Called ‘Spa Pua’, Trends founder, Joe Lai, is encouraging residents to treat themselves to relaxing massage therapies.

Lai, who has been in PNG for over 38 years, said the Spa Pua was established over 20 years ago by Trends, which has 14 branches around the country, and an office in the Solomon Islands as well.

He said the Spa Pua offers therapeutic massages, body treatment, facial therapy and hand and foot therapy.

“Our special in this branch we have Thai massage, a couple of Thai therapies, also we have manicure, pedicure, reflexology – which is foot massage – and also waxing, facial treatment and other services as well,” he outlined.

“Our massage [service] is between K100 and K200 – depending on what type of service you want to do. Reflexology is about K120 and facial and waxing are all different prices.”

While extending an invite to residents, Lai said the benefits of massage therapy are not only limited to relieving strained muscles but also include stress and anxiety relief, improving one’s immune function and helping you sleep better.

“We’re open seven days a week; we’re open till late. When people finish work, they can come over here, it’s such a good location in the golf club. I hope all the Lae city people can come try our service.”