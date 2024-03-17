Solar Lights Illuminate Eiaus village

This is an initiative of the Office of the Member for Samarai-Murua MP Isi Henry Leonard and facilitated by service provider Centies Rural Power & Water Supply. This marks a crucial step towards enhancing livelihoods in the region.

The project, aimed at providing essential services to remote areas, saw the installation of solar lighting kits not only in Eiaus but also in neighbouring villages, including the Eiaus Primary School.

Minister Leonard, also serving as the Minister for Tourism, Art and Culture, emphasized the impact of these lights on the community, ensuring safety and fostering a welcoming environment, particularly for educational institutions like Eiaus Primary School.

Project Manager Samuel Talai of Centies Rural Power and Water Supply highlighted the swift execution of the project, which took just two days to install the initial 25 solar lighting kits, with the remaining 25 currently being deployed.

Talai expressed gratitude for the opportunity to witness the joy on people's faces as the lights illuminated their surroundings, underscoring the significance of the service to remote communities.

The sentiment was echoed by Nio Nabaimu, Senior Teacher at Eiaus Primary School, who praised the newfound sense of security and community cohesion brought about by the solar lights. She emphasized the profound impact of light on students' mindsets and the overall atmosphere of the schoolyard.

Looking ahead, there are plans for the installation of an additional 50 solar lighting kits in Bagilina and surrounding villages on the north coast of Misima Island, further extending the reach of this transformative initiative.