Snake awareness vital

These vital sessions came in response to a pressing issue faced by young children in Papua New Guinea, who are often at risk of venomous snakebites while playing barefoot. St. John Ambulance trainers, Junior Vai Boi and Sharon Wabiyawi, took the initiative to impart knowledge about the various types of dangerous snakes found in PNG.

They also demonstrated how to administer essential first aid in the event of a snakebite.

The children, captivated by the informative and engaging session, responded enthusiastically to questions about the reptiles that inhabit their surroundings. Following the educational session, the young learners were treated to a sweet surprise, indulging in Jelly snakes.

Before parting ways, the children were reminded of a crucial lesson: to always wear appropriate footwear when moving around and to steer clear of playing in bushes, as these areas are often common hiding spots for snakes.

The event served as a heartwarming example of community-driven education and a proactive step in safeguarding the well-being of young children in the region.