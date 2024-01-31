SJA partners TacMed to improve emergency response

St John Ambulance PNG and TacMed Australia proudly announced their partnership yesterday and is a significant collaboration to enhance first aid response in Papua New Guinea.

TacMed Australia is a veteran-owned emergency medical company established in 2010. The company specialize in bringing advances in battlefield medicine equipment and training to first responders.

This strategic alliance brings TacMed’s battlefield-tested Trauma First Aid equipment to the forefront, ensuring that those who apply first aid to the injured in PNG can access the best tool to save lives.

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to improving first aid care and equipping professionals and community first responders with the tools to respond effectively to trauma incidents.

Some of the key highlights of the Partnership are;

St John Ambulance PNG will be the exclusive distributor of the TacMed's First Aid Equipment supplies to PNG

To ensure that TacMed's life-saving equipment reaches those who are in critical and high-risk situations where first aid is crucial and immediate.

Chief Executive Officer of St John Ambulance Papua New Guinea, Matt Cannon says, “As an agency at the forefront of emergency services in Papua New Guinea, we are proud to partner with TacMed Australia. This collaboration means we can ensure top-tier emergency response equipment is available in our communities, underscoring our commitment to community safety and care. With added support from City Pharmacy Limited and Brian Bell Group, we are able to strengthen logistical capabilities and in-country standards.”

Managing Director of TacMed Australia, Jeremy Holder added “TacMed Australia is incredibly proud to partner with a dedicated and noble organization such as St John Ambulance Papua New Guinea.”

“With our mission of Zero Preventable Deaths so closely aligned with St John PNG, and the difference TacMed’ s products have had in saving lives in Australia, we are excited to be working with St John to make the same difference in PNG”, said Mr. Holder