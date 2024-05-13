Sir J applauds Dr Tapaua

Sir Julius said as a son of New Ireland, Dr Tapaua has not only lifted the name of Papua New Guinea but also of his home province, New Ireland, and more specifically, that of his village on remote Mussau Island.

“You have added onto the list of pioneering New Irelanders in the likes of PNG’s first teacher Boski Tom, national record holder of high jump, Edward Laboran, first PNG commercial pilot, the late Minson Peni and current owner of Paradise Private Hospital, Dr Robin Sios.

“Personally, I have had the good fortune of being a patient of yours in the past at the Paradise Private Hospital, and even then was impressed with your human touch.

“May you continue to lift the flag of PNG and New Ireland.

“On behalf of all New Irelanders, I congratulate you once again and wish you even more success in your future endeavours,” said Sir J.