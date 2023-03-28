Silent defender awarded

She is the President of the PNG Human Rights Defenders’ Association.

For her toil in bringing disputing parties together at a Village Court hearing and defending the helpless from oppressors in communities around NCD, Linda Tule has been awarded The Distinguished Humphrey Fellowship.

It was a pleasant surprise for Linda Rau Tule when she received an email that said, she would receive the ‘The Distinguished Humphrey Fellowship’.

DHFP is part of the Humbert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program, a Fulbright exchange that provides accomplished professionals from countries with emerging economies, with international enrichment opportunities in leadership and public service.

“It’s an 18-day tour. I’m going to North Carolina. I’ll be at Duke University. It’s a research university. I’ll be out there 5 days and I’ll travel up to Washington DC, where I will get my award before I return to Papua New Guinea. Linda Rau Tule says.

DHFP offers executive and leadership development opportunities for senior-level professionals. This short-term, invitation-only program is designed to strengthen abilities to develop sound policies and programs around critical global issues. All DHFP programs are approximately 18 days, with 10-15 participants.

“That 18 days is all in that award coz when they asked me what I wanted to know it was more related towards the work I’m already doing as a Village Court magistrate and a Human Rights Defender,” she said.

Many people in Port Moresby and across the country would testify of how this simple woman assisted them in their time of need.

“I know you’ve been involved in my work with the widow and the street kids and other human rights issues. I am sure what TV Wan has done has also contributed to my work in Human Rights and the award is just an acknowledgement of what I had already done and continue on to do,” Tule added.

A journalist and friend of Linda Tule recalls incidents when she witnessed how Linda resolves issues at a Village Court hearing.

“It was not like if you are woman who have a need that’s approaching her, it wasn’t just women who were approaching them, men were approaching them to sort out their marital issues,” recalls Harlyne Joku.

Tule says, her award is a recognition for all the dedicated Human Rights Defenders across the nation who sacrifice their lives to serving the defenseless and abused. This includes the Village Court Officials and volunteers who carry out their work diligently, even when they don’t get any form of salary or payment.