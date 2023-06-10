Sign Language fosters equality and accessibility

The workshop aimed to expand the community of sign language users and enhance equal access to justice services. The event, funded by Australia, was organized by Callan Services in Bougainville with the goal of bridging communication barriers and promoting inclusivity.

As a result of the workshop, Ruth Tohaka from Carterets Island, who developed a disability at a young age, plans to raise awareness about the rights of individuals living with disabilities and facilitate access to justice services on her island.

Additionally, she intends to utilize her newly acquired sign language interpretation skills to effectively communicate with members of her community who have hearing impairments.

This initiative underscores the importance of providing inclusive services for all individuals, regardless of their abilities, and demonstrates the positive impact that sign language proficiency can have on fostering equality and accessibility.