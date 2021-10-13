School Set For Word Handwashing Day

Children have been reminded of the messages of handwashing and its importance, though handwashing is no longer new to this school, as they have been practicing this since last year when COVID-19 hit the country.

Koki Primary School is preparing with lead up activities by drawing posters and slogans on display and students writing poems and essays on the topic.

A proud head teacher of Koki Primary, Margaret Mero, said Koki Primary is a 1-6-6 school with almost 2000 students but the school has been able to provide them with enough water taps and water basins to wash their hands.

Last year, UNICEF donated to the school 14 sets of water taps and sinks, 10 for the upper primary and 4 for the lower primary school.

Mrs Mero said the students are very familiar with the nine steps of handwashing and they are ready and excited to display their knowledge in creativity and style.

It is most relevant at this time with the risk of COVID-19 pandemic in the community, thus teaching healthy habits to children in schools is important.

“We have selected grade 6, 7 &8 to do the posters, within this short time to be displayed. Children are aware of the formation or the steps of handwashing. They have done that last year when COVID-19 was introduced.

“Children have been practicing frequently in their classrooms in their health corners. They have dishes, buckets and three bars of soap which are distributed end of every month,” she added.