Scholarship in honour of Motuan woman

Nanai, a cherished figure known for her extensive community and church endeavours, was recognized at the Business & Professional Women's Club of POM breakfast held at The Stanley Hotel recently.

The widow of the late United Church Reverend Eava Rau of Vabukori, Nanai was accompanied by three of her eight children as she accepted the honor. The touching moment captured Nanai surrounded by her children: Molly, 61, (standing beside Nanai), Hoeke, 72, and Lydia, 54.

Hailing from Tubusereia, Nanai has dedicated over 50 years of her life to the Vabukori community. Her legacy extends beyond her immediate family, with 32 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren benefiting from her wisdom and kindness.

The Nanai Rau Scholarship, unveiled in her honor, will empower women and girls from five Motu Koitabu villages in Central Province.

With an annual allocation of K54,000, the scholarship aims to support 12 female students pursuing trade or business courses, fostering entrepreneurial spirit and job skills development within the community.

Nanai's commitment to service and empowerment echoes through this initiative, promising a brighter future for generations to come.