Santos staff donate blood

Donating blood is a simple act that can save many lives and at the same time benefit the donor by improving overall cardiovascular health, reduce the chance of heart attacks, lower the risk of stroke, stimulate the production of new red blood cells, and lower the risk of cancer.

Leon Buskens, Santos Country Chair PNG who is a regular blood donor said; “It is important for staff and the organisation (Santos) to contribute as we never know when we or a loved one may be in real need of blood.

“Blood donation not only saves lives, but also contributes to healthy living. I encourage others in our community to come forward and donate blood.”

Thirty-one volunteers (staff) presented at the Santos Port Moresby medical clinic where twenty units of blood were collected.

Luke Philemon, Team Leader, and nurse at the Port Moresby General Hospital Blood Bank thanked Santos staff for taking part in the drive.

“The blood units will greatly help those who really need it. One donation can save at least three lives which includes a patient in the operating theatre, a mother who may develop complications when trying to give birth and cancer patients or patients with low blood count.

“We are grateful to Santos for volunteering to donate as your efforts will contribute immeasurably to the public health of our nation,” he said.