Santos joins PNGDF in campaign against violence

The campaign for ‘Happy Homes, Healthy Mindsets and Mission Focused’, was rolled out to Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF) personnel at Igam Barracks in Lae by Santos Foundation in close partnership with the PNGDF Gender Committee, the Morobe Family and Sexual Violence Action Committee, Lae Femili PNG and Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited.

Santos Country Chair PNG, Leon Buskens said: “We all can see the devastating effects of family and sexual violence in our communities or have experienced some form of violence in our lifetime. At Santos, our objective is to improve the living standards in the communities where we operate. We pursue this objective with reference to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, in particular Goal 5: Gender Equality.

“As part of this objective, we invest in strategic partnerships and look at sponsorship opportunities that can extend our reach and impact. The fight against violence requires a more concerted effort by everyone.”

Santos and its subsidiary, the PNG Biomass project are platinum sponsors of the Chief of Defence

Force Rugby Cup 2023 tournament currently underway in Lae.

Santos’ PNG Biomass project in the Markham Valley has been repurposed into a significant Carbon Abatement Project.

The project is now focused on the establishment of conversation of forests for carbon sequestration with four million trees already planted.