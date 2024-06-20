Sandaun PHA celebrated 10th anniversary

The event marked a decade of progress and transformation in the delivery of healthcare services to the people of Sandaun.

The highlight of the celebration was the inspiring speeches delivered by the PHA's CEO Adrian Lohumbo, and the Provincial Administrator, Conrad Tilau, who shared the authority's remarkable journey and vision for the future.

In his address, Lohumbo expressed immense pride in the PHA's achievements over the past 10 years.

"When we first established the Provincial Health Authority a decade ago, our goal was to revolutionize healthcare in Sandaun Province and ensure that every citizen has access to quality, affordable, and reliable medical services.

"I am proud to say that we have not only met but exceeded that goal, thanks to the unwavering dedication and hard work of our team,” he said.

He highlighted the PHA's numerous accomplishments, including the construction of state-of-the-art medical facilities, the recruitment and training of skilled healthcare professionals, and the implementation of innovative programs to address the unique healthcare needs of the province.

"We have built something great and health centers that are equipped with the latest medical technology and staffed by highly qualified doctors, nurses, and support personnel.

"We have also launched specialized programs to tackle pressing health issues, such as our maternal and child health initiative, which has significantly reduced infant and maternal mortality rates in the province,” Lohumbo said

Provincial Administrator Mr. Tilau echoed Lohumbo sentiments, praising the PHA's transformative impact on the lives of Sandaun's residents.

"The Provincial Health Authority has been a true game-changer in our province.

“Over the past 10 years, we have witnessed a remarkable improvement in the overall health and well-being of our people. The accessibility and quality of healthcare services have increased exponentially, and the PHA has played a crucial role in this positive transformation,” he said.

He also highlighted the PHA's commitment to community engagement and its efforts to empower residents to take an active role in their healthcare.

"The PHA has not only provided excellent medical services but has also worked tirelessly to educate and empower our communities.

"Through outreach programs and community-based initiatives, the PHA has helped to raise awareness about important health issues and encouraged our people to take a proactive approach to their well-being,” Tilau said.

The 10-anniversary celebration was a testament to the PHA's unwavering dedication to improving the health and well-being of the people of Sandaun Province.