The Sanctuary act of kindness

The Sanctuary/Rapopo Hotels were giving away rooms at 50% for the month of May, as a mother’s day special so taking advantage of that, they offered this act of generosity.

In all of the 21 years that Melo lived in NCD she would never have imagined staying in a hotel with all amenities being met free of charge.

“I had been a market vendor for the 21 years that I lived in Moresby. No one has ever done such a thing for me. Even I work hard for my children but none of them has ever showed me kindness on mother’s day. These people had done this to me and I thank them for it,” Melo said.

Melo Tony, a mother of 5 with an unemployed husband depends totally on her market.

First she started at Manu Autoport in front of the Malaoro supermarket. When the shop burnt down she was one of the vendors that moved on to Gordons market.

And while at the old Gordons market, she was one of those who benefited from the Functional Literacy training sponsored by the New Zealand government through the United Nations before the new market was built.

Life is hard at the market though. Vendors struggle to buy vegetables from wholesalers from the Central province and also from the highlands. But Covid-19 restrictions has affected their income big time. They are not happy. A major obstacle for Melo and the others is the market fee that they have to pay which is K3 per table, per day for 7 days.

Melo says, as a Sabbath worshipper, she doesn’t do her selling half on Friday and the rest of Saturday, but she is still being charged the day’s fee.

However for her as a registered vendor under the Market Women’s Association, she does not have to pay daily but can pay in lump sum later.

Melo says during the Covid-19 pandemic vendors have struggled to make money because of the control measures imposed on the customers and vendors alike.

“We protest and say, there’s no Covid-19 cases. No one has died yet, why are you people talking too much about Covid-19. You are chasing away our customers and they don’t come anymore. You scare them away at the gate because you insist on them wearing face mask at the gate,” Melo laments.

Nevertheless this does not stop her from her act of kindness. She gives away an extra K5 or K2’s worth of goods whenever someone buys large amount of goods, or when she feels pity for someone. Now her act of kindness was reciprocated by The Sanctuary Hotel, which happens to be a regular customer.

“For those ones who buy plenty from me, I give extra because they are going to resell, but sometimes I see some people who do not have much money, then I give them extra. I am a Christian and at church they usually call out and say if you have fed someone or gave them something in kindness, raise your hand. So I raise my hands because I give away to my customers,” Melo said

Melo extends this kind of treatment to the employees of the Sanctuary Hotel when they go to purchase vegetables and fruits for the hotel kitchen. Her kindness of giving extra was noticed.

So on mothers’ day Sunday 9th May, the management invited her to spend a day free of charge at the hotel together with her husband and her 9 year old grandchild with all costs met, a treat of a lifetime.