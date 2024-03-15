Salesian priest remembered in final farewell

Fr. Edwin born in Manapla, Negros Occidental, Philippines, on 3 November 1963, dedicated his life to the Salesian mission.

His commitment was exemplified through his first profession on 1 April 1984, perpetual profession on 24 March 1992, and ordination as a priest on 8 December 1993. His passing on 5 March 2024 marked the end of a life devoted to the service of others.

The farewell mass, presided over by Bishop Peter Baquero of Kerema Diocese, was attended by a multitude of mourners, including family, Salesians, students, and friends.

Fr. Gregorio Bicomong SDB, Provincial, expressed gratitude for Fr. Edwin's exemplary dedication, simplicity, and self-sacrifice, echoing the sentiment of "Till we meet again" amidst the Salesian community.

Fr. Edwin's legacy extended beyond his pastoral duties; he was remembered as a builder, musician, and mentor who left an indelible mark on the hearts of those he touched.

His unwavering commitment to the education of young people was acknowledged by Bishop Paul Sundu, Bishop of Kundiawa, during a separate farewell celebration at Kumgi.

Reflecting on Fr. Edwin's last moments, Fr. Clifford Morais recounted his dedication to his vocation, teaching classes until his final breath.

Fr. Edwin's passing leaves behind a void in the hearts of many, yet his spirit of love and kindness will continue to thrive in the memories of those he inspired.

As Fr. Clifford concluded, "Rest in peace, dear Fr. Edwin. You will be missed, but your spirit, our love, and our light will forever shine in our hearts."

Fr. Edwin Genovia may have departed, but his legacy of compassion and service will endure in the hearts of those he touched.