Rural outreach program eases healthcare challenges

Wareke emphasizes the critical need for improved healthcare services in these underserved regions.

One significant initiative tackling these challenges is the Tree Kangaroo Conservation Program (TKCP) PNG's One Health Program.

Despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in previous years, the program successfully resumed this year, running from the 23rd to the 6th of November 2023, in Gangulut Village, YOPNO 1 Zone of the YUS Conservation Area.

Volunteer medical doctors from the United States played a pivotal role, dedicating their time and covering their own expenses to participate in the program. TKCP's One Health Program, advocating for a holistic approach to wildlife, environment, and human health, aims to foster a Healthy Ecosystem.

The YUS Conservation Area, home to approximately 200,000 residents, spans YUS LLG, sharing borders with neighbouring LLGs and districts of Tewai-Siassi, Naweab in Morobe Province, and Rai Coast in Madang Province. Gangulut Sub-Health Centre, a healthcare hub faces accessibility challenges, reachable only by a third-level plane, a 25-minute flight from Lae by North Coast Aviation or Summer Institute of Linguistics plane into Teptep.

This year's program not only featured specialist doctors providing medical treatment at Gangulut Health Centre but also encompassed TKCP One Health Program activities from July to November. The program focused on three main objectives: preparation for the doctors' visit, active participation in the visit, and subsequent preparation of a final report.

Expressing gratitude, Wareke acknowledges TKCP for facilitating the presence of specialist doctors in such a remote location.

The One Health Program's holistic approach signifies a step toward bridging healthcare gaps, potentially saving lives, and building a healthier ecosystem in the remote areas of Morobe.