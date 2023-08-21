Running water after 20 years

In spite of that, the health facility has been neglected for over 20 years with no running water, no electricity, leaky roofs, rusty medical equipment, only one delivery bed and no security for both staff and patients.

Officer-in-charge of the Aseki Health Centre, Sr Mathilda Maborai, described their issues as “10 out of 10” until Digicel Morobe staff stepped in to install a solar water pump at a value of K20,000.

The project was officially opened and handed over by Digicel Morobe’s general manager, Shaunna Imatana, on Saturday, the 19th of August.

Community Health Worker, Elizabeth Awatua, who is from Gulf Province, has worked at the health centre for 11 years now.

Standing in a narrow room with their only delivery bed in the middle, Awatua said they perform operations and deliveries in their obstetric and delivery room without water or electricity.

“My co-worker and I would fetch water and help the mothers to wash, or even help them walk to the water to bathe,” she said. “That’s how we lived with this difficulty but now, I feel that everything is ok – well not everything but in the case of water, this is a relief for my co-worker and I.

“Sometimes, we go home with dirty hands and handle our children but now, it is possible for us to wash our hands and we are grateful.”

Pauline Gaigami, who hails from Finschhafen district, has been working as a CHW at the health centre for 7 years. She works in the labour room with Awatua and outlined that the nearest source of water is 20 to 30 minutes away.

Most times, after delivering their babies, the bloodied mothers would wrap themselves in laplaps or towels and make the long, painful walk to the creek or river.

When the CHWs face an issue, such as a retained placenta, where a piece of the placenta is still left in the womb after delivery, they would start calling for help.

“Every time, we used to fetch water in buckets, wait for our mothers to deliver and when the placenta is retained, we hold them and ask guardians, ‘Please, help us fetch a bucket of water from the staff houses or the creek or river’.

“Despite the waste and smell, it is our duty to take care of them so we manage them, release them then we have to fetch another bucket or two to clean the floor and instruments.

“For seven years I’ve worked, there was no water. My sister worked for 11 years. No water.

“Both of us wish to thank Digicel for your team who gave us this solar panel. It has made my life easier, and that of our mothers too. They can now wash and use the loo. Before that, we would hold their wastes and empty them outside.

“We do what cleaners are supposed to do because the LLG has not funded that position.

“My colleague and I have no choice but to become cleaners of the Aseki Health Centre as well. Thank you Digicel for coming to our aid and may the Lord bless you all.”

The project was initiated by eight female staff of Digicel Lae, who applied for the Digicel Foundation 3L staff grant.

The grant was K10,000 while the staff raised another K10,000 to successfully complete the water supply project.

Apart from that, K1,800 worth of clothing, cleaning agents, sanitisers and food were donated to the health centre as well.

(Community health worker, Pauline Gaigami, testing the tap while village health volunteer, Betty Yawa, joyfully celebrates in the Aseki Health Centre’s delivery room)