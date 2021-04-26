Running for Femili PNG

The #RunforFemiliPNG team runners have raised K100,444 to date, with more donations expected over the next month.

The runners competed in most categories of the Marathon which included the 2k kids run, 5.4 K, 10k, Half Marathon and Full Marathon.

This year’s fundraising efforts are more important than ever, with a sharp rise of COVID-19 cases being reported over the past month in Papua New Guinea, placing survivors and those at risk of violence in vulnerable situations.

Femili PNG CEO, Daisy Plana, acknowledged the amazing effort of the 24 runners who took part in raising money to support the organisation’s work in PNG.

“This initiative is uplifting and encourages us to continue in serving survivors of family and sexual violence amidst this pandemic,” she stated.

Plana added that COVID-19 has posed many challenges for survivors in accessing services, but with such support, Femili PNG is encouraged to continue providing its services, especially for those individuals who are most vulnerable and high risk from going through further abuse.

Femili PNG is a not-for-profit organisation that assists survivors of family and sexual violence in Papua New Guinea. They support survivors to access services such as medical assistance, safe accommodation and law and justice interventions in Lae and Port Moresby.