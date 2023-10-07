The run for charity

The event has been running for over 20 years and its main goal is to raise over K100,000 for local charities.

The five-kilometre fun run (or walk) is one of Port Moresby’s major charity events, and funds raised from the event go towards supporting our communities in the areas of health, education, women and children.

The event invites the business community to put in as many teams as they like, consisting of five people per team at a cost of K1000, all of which goes to charity.

This year, the race will start and end at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium.

Participants can expect various prizes presented for the different categories which includes leading individual participants, winning team, largest corporate team, best dressed and most creative.

This year, proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the following charities: Sir Buri Kidu Heart Institute, Ginigoada Foundation, WeCare Foundation, Life PNG Care and iCare4U.

The event has been made possible with the help of the business community, the sponsors and supporters that have come on board to support this worthy cause.