Rugby Icon Rob Burrow Remembered

Standing at 5 feet 5 inches, Burrow defied expectations throughout his 17-year career with the Leeds Rhinos, where he played 492 games, scored 198 tries, and helped secure eight Super League titles, two Challenge Cups, and three World Club Challenges.

In December 2019, Burrow was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), a progressive neurological condition.

Despite the devastating diagnosis, he became a leading advocate for MND awareness and research, raising significant funds and inspiring many through his courage and positivity.

His advocacy work included public appearances, interviews, and the publication of his autobiography, "Too Many Reasons to Live."

Burrow's journey was also chronicled in the BBC documentary "Rob Burrow: My Year with MND," which highlighted his daily struggles and brought attention to the disease.

He received an MBE in 2021 for his contributions to rugby and the MND community.

Rob Burrow passed away on June 2, 2024, at the age of 41. He is remembered not only as a rugby icon but as a symbol of resilience and hope for those affected by MND.

His legacy continues to inspire and uplift people worldwide.