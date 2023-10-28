RPNGC supports breast cancer awareness

The RPNGC Pinktober awareness was hosted through a sausage sizzle and the selling of customized T-shirts at the Boroko police station car park.

All proceeds will go towards the work of Breast Cancer Awareness in the country.

Pinktober is an annual international health campaign organized by major breast cancer charities every October to increase awareness of the disease and raise funds for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure.

The RPNGC as law enforcers joined yesterday to advocate about the damaging effect of this disease and at the same time help the fight against it.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Joanne Clarkson said police officers are involved in stressful work to keep communities safe and it is incumbent upon the officers including the members of the public to seek early medical help if and when they notice changes in their body.

She said the main barrier why many people die from cancer is because people often are ashamed to talk about this issue.

“We often shy away to getting to know ourselves - as in our bodies well and be aware of changes in our bodies, feeling ashamed to talk about this thing is one of the barriers that stops us people from finding out early enough if we are sick,” Clarkson said.

Meanwhile, the Medical Oncologist of Port Moresby General Hospital, Peter Olali said breast cancer is a common disease that affects most women in PNG.

He said the government has now seen the need and is building the cancer facility in Port Moresby to help women seek help.

Olali added that oral and cervical cancers are also now the leading cancers in PNG.