Respect hospital equipment: Dr. Sobi

PMGH Director for Medical Services, Dr. Koni Sobi, announced this during the donation of three new vital Observation Monitors to the Emergency Department.

“The important point is for the staff and the patients to respect property. This is all in turn will help to care for our healthcare needs. Public property in the hospital is everyone’s responsibility to protect,” he stated.

The reason for this call to action was due to the damaged equipment in the recent past by a patient.

Dr. Sobi added that such kind donations from Sir Brian Bell Foundation and Wang Dee Lawyers will boost the morale of health care professionals.

“The health care professional’s morale will be increased to do their work. We have to understand that the pressure of the immense number of patients coming in is so high and so this kind of equipment will assist our health care workers by simplifying it,” he added.