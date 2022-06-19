Residents get free eye-care service

The free eye screening was conducted by PIH Eye Surgeon Doctor Vivekaraj Jairaj and Optometrist Mainak Mondal at the LBL Western Medicare Clinic.

From the eye-screening, 58 required reading glasses, 35 required prescriptions for glasses, and the rest were suffering from cataracts and would be undergoing surgery.

Col. Sandeep Shaligram the CEO for PIH was pleased with the turnout and advised that both the glasses and the surgery would be conducted free of charge.

LBL Chairman Ketu Nuri and Board of Directors, who are also community leaders, thanked the PIH team on behalf of the communities of Western Province for the Free Eye Clinic conducted.