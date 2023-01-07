Reputation and children, a legacy

“The cars you have, the money you have will not go down with you to the six feet. You leave behind your children and your reputation. They leave on. Your children and your reputation. What is a country you want to leave for your children? Is it a better country? Is it a better place?” PM Marape asked.

He was speaking at the Public Servants Dedication Service on Friday 6th January, 2023. He reminded the public servants that everyone is ultimately accountable to God and that he is watching everything they do.

He said where no one else is there, God who is watching. Thus, he urged everyone to give a hundred percent of their efforts to their country to leave a better country behind for their children.

“You’re already called here and placed by God, so give your hand, a skillful service to the people that God has entrusted into your care and to give your heart full of integrity so that the love for common good outweighs the love for individual good.” he added.

Prime Minister Marape concluded by saying; “Follow the law and respect the laws of your country at all times and together let’s work to build a better education system, quality and better health system, better infrastructure system, a better law and order system in our country and a better economy for our country. Together you and I will leave behind a better PNG for our children.”