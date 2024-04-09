Reliable population figures needed

Dr. Liko was speaking at the handover ceremony of the New Born Babies Equipment by UNICEF PNG to the National Department of Health at Port Moresby General Hospital on Friday 06th April, 2024.

He said unconfirmed figures make it difficult for the health department to plan its service delivery.

“So according to the ENHIS (Electoral National Health Population System), we have a population of 10,108, 200 people but we got caught with quite a number of population estimates as well. When we did our NHP, our plan was for 9.2 million people. Now this is from the ENHIS, but going forward some projections are that our population is at 11million, some estimates being done by other partners, that puts our population at 17million. So where do we stand at this point in time, in terms of having our NHP that will also have the reflections of our corporate health plans?” Dr. Liko asked.

He said having the population as the denominator for planning and budget allocation is a great challenge. It can be felt in every facet of health planning and the process of implementation.

“So as we speak, with this estimate, it is estimated that by 2032 we will have about 32 million population with these calculations and these estimations.

So what does this mean?

He said the morale and the dynamic of this is that in the process of planning, the resource envelope is going to be very small to allocate funding. He added that though they do their best to have the National Health Plan and Corporate Plans in place to improve the lives of the people, including the neonates and the rest of the ages, obtaining realistic population figures is the biggest challenge they face.

On a positive note, Dr. Liko is thankful for the announcement made by Prime Minister James Marape for the National Statistics Office to implement the National Census in June this year.