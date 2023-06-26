Ramps to be built for PLWD students

The story of him being turned away due to the lack of inclusive facilities has led to a response from the Member for Lae, John Rosso, who has instructed contractors to build temporary ramps at a Bugandi classroom allocated for Patrick.

Contractors will be working on that over the school holiday and will be ready by the beginning of next term.

“The school administration has been notified to provide assistance to Patrick on his school work and other necessary assistance,” said Rosso.

The LCA, under Rosso, will now ensure that future designs for classrooms and ablution facilities will also cater for students and people living with disabilities.

“Starting with Bugandi, all new classrooms and ablution facilities funded by taxpayers in Lae will include access for People Living With Disabilities.”