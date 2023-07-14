Queenpads Empowering Women at East Cape

Their objective: to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene and distribute Queenpads, reusable sanitary pads that are revolutionizing women's health across the nation.

The team's efforts were met with enthusiasm and gratitude from the local community. The session took place at East Cape Primary School and was attended by students from grades 5 to 8, as well as several female teachers and women from the surrounding area.

With a total of 140-plus attendees, the event provided a vital opportunity to educate participants about menstrual hygiene management and the importance of prioritizing women's health.

The session proved to be both insightful and well-received, leaving a lasting impact on the attendees. Teachers and women who were present expressed their appreciation, emphasizing the significance of good menstrual hygiene practices and recognizing the importance of women's health.

The provision of Queenpads, generously sponsored by the Sir Brian Bell Foundation, ensured that each attendee received a reusable sanitary pad to support their menstrual needs. In addition to the pads, informative brochures were distributed to the school teachers for further dissemination, encouraging ongoing discussions about menstruation.

The presence of male volunteers and members of the Youth Association during the event was especially noteworthy, as it exemplified their commitment to breaking the stigma surrounding menstruation and promoting a supportive environment for women. Queenpads commends their dedication and recognizes them as #RealMen for their unwavering support.