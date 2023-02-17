Queenpads delivers workshops in Lae

At Taraka Primary School, Wawin National High School, and Lae Urban Ward 2 Women's Association, the team spoke to schoolgirls, female teachers, and women, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing menstrual needs and ending period shame and stigma. Each participant received a reusable Queenpad.

In Zifasing village, the team spoke to women working in biomass plantations and nearby communities, providing them with reusable Queenpads and educating them on menstrual hygiene practices.

The Queenpads team was grateful for the opportunity to raise awareness about menstrual health and hygiene practices in these communities.