Queenpads to commence Awareness Session

The women of Ranuguri Community, Konedobu in Port Moresby will be part of this vital session on Thursday 9th February, 2023.

The Menstrual Health and Hygiene (MHH) Awareness session will start at 11am and end at 12 noon, covering an array of information on:

PNG customs/taboo/beliefs around menstruation (how in some PNG cultures traditions are so strong that menstruators are restricted from normal activities during menstruation as opposed to some cultures where a girl’ first period is celebrated). Menstruation as a normal special process and the menstrual cycle (Embracing menstruation as a normal body function, nothing to be ashamed of) Hygiene practices (Recommended hygiene practices) Red flags in line with menstrual health (identifying irregularities and seeking help).

Ranuguri Women Limited is a community based organization under its umbrella association, Ranuguri Poverty Reduction which was established in 2022.

This organization has strived to assist women and girls in the Ranuguri community by getting them involved and attending community outreach programs, provide employment, support their informal home based businesses.

These women also participate in community and or church activities that help encourage positive human development and growth.

This Awareness Session, conducted by the Queenpads Awareness Team, will be the organization’s first Awareness Program where 50 participants will attend, including Church Elders and the President of the Ranugri Women Limited.