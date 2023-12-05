PWDs’ challenges highlighted

This year, December 3rd was on a Sunday, hence the event was moved to yesterday.

In Lae, People with Disabilities (PWDs), non-government organisations, churches and stakeholders gathered to observe the event, which aims to create awareness on the challenges faced by PWDs, promote understanding and gather support for their rights and welfares.

The theme for 2023 is “United in action to rescue and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals for, with and by persons with disabilities”.

The Church Partnership Program coordinator for the Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG, Carol Sasa, outlined that PWDs are a marginalised group that face many challenges in terms of accessibility to services and opportunities that are rightfully theirs.

“Our schools, for example. Not long ago, a story was highlighted about a young boy who completed Grade Eight at a certain school in Lae,” she said.

“He did really well but he couldn’t be placed in a number of secondary schools in Morobe Province because of accessibility issues.

“These schools cannot cater for people with certain impairments or, say, people who are in wheelchairs or people who cannot climb stairs. This is a perfect example of how our systems, our structures continue to exclude PWDs in society.

“You just have to look at our roads, our bus stops, our health facilities, even our churches.”

PWD advocate and consultant, Dalina Bakine, has been working in that space for 33 years now. Her son is also a PWD and she highlighted that most parents do not have access to information to seek support.

“Hau bai mipla go painim halivim em very difficult and also, because of our children’s impairment, it’s difficult for us to seek employment,” she said.

“And when we are not working, it’s hard to support our household to meet our daily needs. These are our challenges.

“Also, discrimination. People say ‘That woman has a child like that’. They make us feel ashamed.”

Bakine, who is attached with ELCPNG, applauded the collaboration that saw the hosting of this much-needed event that gives marginalised members of the community a chance to promote an understanding of disability issues and educate others on ways to support them