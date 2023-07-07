Push for disability act to be endorsed

PNGADP male co-chairman and chairman of the New Ireland provincial branch, Medley Laban, said currently the draft Act has gone back for editing and once finalised, would be put through parliament.

Speaking in Kokopo, East New Britain Province during a three-day Training of Trainers (ToT) on the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) for the NGI region, Laban said though the PNG Government signed the UNCRPD in 2013, there has been very slow progress in terms of implementation.

The NGI Regional ToT workshop is funded by World Vision, which is the partner for disability in PNG under its Real Inclusive Disability Engagement (RIDE) project.

“This training has brought together both PLWDs and the responsible government agencies in the provinces, which is the Community Development office, to discuss how we can push the advocacy and adaptation of the UNCRPD that focuses on the inclusiveness of PLWDs,” said Laban.

He further said the ToT workshop on the UNCRPD aims to educate participants so that they are well versed on this convention and can better shape the environment for PLWDs in PNG while building the capacity of the PNGADP and its provincial branches.

“As the co-chairman of the PNGADP, I see that there is still a gap in partnership and understanding of the CRPD by the state, even though we have a policy in place for PLWDs.

“So we try our best to include public servants under the Community Development Office to educate them on the CRPD, so that we can work together to shape the environment to be more inclusive for PLWDs, especially in terms of accessibility to information and infrastructure.”

It is anticipated that particiants from this ToT workshop on the CRPD can return to their provinces in the region and draw up their work plans with a budget component that should be submitted to the provincial government.

The participants are expected to also conduct advocacy on the CRPD to the provincial government, as well as the private sector.

“With this ToT workshop, we hope that the responsible government agency, through the Community Development officers, become well versed with the CRPD so that planning for development involves inclusiveness of PLWDs and that in the near future and through legislation, penalties can be imposed for those that fail to facilitate accessibility for PLWDs.”