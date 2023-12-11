Promoting human resource through awards

Willie Douglas, owner of Tauvoria Ltd have been awarding top Grade eight students of schools with K500 cash in the Hoskins Local Level Government in Nakanai district.

Currently, 17 schools have benefitted from the award since 2018.

“I want to help the future human resource of Nakanai and also improve the academic performance in Hoskins LLG.

“Many elites of Nakanai have passed away and no replacements to take their place. Therefore I took up this initiative to help our students.”

Douglas plans to extend this initiative for another three years but also plans to review the awards and reward teachers as well.

He is encouraging all students to priorities education as it is the key for their future.

“Education must be the number one priority and students must focus on improving their academic performance and uplift the standard of education in the Hoskins area. We cannot be just like this going to the garden and doing community obligations. We need to help our children especially in schools to focus on education,” Douglas said.

He is also planning to help students who were awarded to create part-time job opportunities during this festive period.

Schools that have benefitted from the awards are, Ubae, Koimumu, Vavua, Karapi, Malalia, Rikau, Kalu, Hoskins Primary School, Kwalakessi, Banaule, Buluma and OLSH Mae.