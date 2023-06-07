Prison program notes changes

Buimo prison chaplain, Reverend Martin Moel, said it is challenging working in a prison environment to convince prisoners to change their lives.

Rev Moel said before taking on the role as a prison pastor, he studied the prisoners’ behaviour by living amongst them in the prison cells.

He said after a thorough assessment, he started organising daily devotions in their cells.

“I was amazed to see the outcome of the work I did and I know my God did it all because I am just a vessel and I have faith in God to make it happen,” he said.

“Gang leaders in the prison were converted to spiritual leaders and they are taking lead in devotions in the cells, including other prison organised spiritual activities.”

Rev. Moel said when gang leaders are converted, they influence fellow inmates to change as well.

The spiritual programs include beginning of the month fellowship, devotion with prison guards, Sunday fellowship, children’s ministry and other weekly programs.

“We have a program coming up later this year which will be confirmation and communion of inmates, including baptism as well.

“God is making miracles here and I have seen prisoners giving their life to God and change for better while serving their terms or awaiting decisions on their (criminal) charges,” Rev Moel said.