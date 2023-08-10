Preparations underway for youth conference

The youth event is scheduled to take place from September 24th-29th at the Heldsbach Lutheran Mission Station in Finschhafen, Morobe Province.

“Many facilities to accommodate the delegates are in place, and the host, ELC Kote District, is working tirelessly to ensure other buildings are ready by next month,” said ELCPNG National Youth Director, Tony Kundang.

“Water sources have been secured, and youths from Kote will move to the conference site this month to complete any outstanding work.”

Kote District President, Reverend Elena Waraga, expressed confidence in having all essential facilities, including water supply and electricity, ready for the conference.

Rev Waraga stated that the national youth conference central committee is working diligently, with each circuit assigned to support individual ELC districts. As a result, everyone is preparing, mobilising and pooling resources where necessary to host this conference.

Over 500 youth are expected to attend the event next month.