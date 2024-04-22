Pope Francis keen to visit safe house in Vanimo

Pope Francis is scheduled to visit PNG from the 6th- 9th of September 2024.

The refuge home in Vanimo, known as Lujan Home for Girls, is run by the SSVM Sisters. They take care of around 30 girls ranging from 2 to 25 years olds.

According to the Bishop of Vanimo Diocese Francis Meli, the safe house housed young girls who are victims of all sorts of violence and abuse.

Bishop Meli said this ministry has touched the heart of Pope Francis who only heard about it but is keen to visit the safe house during his stay in PNG.

He said Vanimo is one of the remotest parts of Papua New Guinea, known to be disadvantaged in services deliveries.

“However, despite being a marginalized group, many of the people are Catholic followers. This also touched the heart of the Pope to visit them.

“Whilst, the other reason why Pope wants to visit Vanimo is because Pope have relatives living in the Province as well,” he said.

He said the tentative date for the Pope’s visit to Vanimo will be on Sunday the 8th of September 2024.

The Vanimo Bishop urges Catholics in the province including the people of PNG to pray for a safe and successful visit of the Pope to PNG.