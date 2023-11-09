Police raise K41,000 to help fight cancer

The money was raised two weeks ago through the hosting of a sausage sizzle and the selling of customized T-shirts at the Boroko police station car park.

A total of 55 contributors consisting of 8 individuals and 47 business houses and groups contributed towards RPNGC’s Pinkober awareness.

Groups and individuals that assisted are 22 Fried Chicken, Okari Trading, MNH Trading, Lucky Horse Trading, City Point Restaurant, Gudpela Limited, and 2 Fast Motors to name a few.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) Joanne Clarkson said the money will be shared between the Port Moresby General Hospital and PNG Cancer Foundation to support the patients in the cancer ward and the foundation’s cancer awareness work respectively..

She said as an influential agency of the government, RPNGC has taken this approach to help support the fight against cancer

Clarkson said the fundraising was a success and having witnessed the effectiveness of such a program to raise much-needed cancer funds, they plan to take it out to the other regions next year.

Medical Oncologist at Port Moresby General Hospital Peter Olali thanked RPNGC for supporting the fight against breast cancer.

“The funding will go towards supporting the purchase of medicine for these patients, which are often very expensive,” Olali said.

Meanwhile, PNG Cancer Foundation Executive Manager Kimberly Kapigeno also thanked RPNGC for the support which will contribute to the development and improvement of cancer awareness material and to extend the awareness campaign to all parts of the country.