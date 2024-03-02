PNG's first bridal shop unveiled

Recognizing the increasing demand for fashion-forward options among PNG women, the duo ventured into uncharted territory to cater to the evolving needs of brides-to-be and bridal parties.

The Bridal Accessories & Fabric Shop aims to alleviate the daunting task of selecting the perfect attire for a special day. From exquisite bridal gowns to outfits for the entire bridal party, the shop promises a diverse array of options.

An elated Sios emphasized the significance of providing a service that resonates with the burgeoning interest in fashion and self-expression within Port Moresby.

In a city largely dominated by foreign-owned enterprises, Sios emphasized the importance of nurturing local entrepreneurship and preserving PNG's cultural identity.

The venture not only seeks to address a market gap but also endeavours to empower women to make bold fashion statements on their wedding day.

Beyond outfitting the bride, the shop introduces event planning services, easing the burdens associated with wedding arrangements. Sios, also the Founder of PNG’s Fashion and Design Week Ltd, envisions the shop as a cornerstone of quality, offering opulent wedding dresses, vibrant fabrics, and contemporary accessories.

Moreover, the Bridal Accessories & Fabric Shop extends its services with tailor-made honeymoon packages, aiming to curate unforgettable experiences for newlyweds. They aspire to provide a holistic approach to wedding preparations, ensuring that every aspect of the union is celebrated in style.

Janet Sios and her business partner have been recognized for their contributions across various industries including culture, tourism, fashion, and agriculture, underscore the shop's commitment to excellence and cultural heritage.

With its inauguration, the shop heralds a new era of empowerment and self-expression for Papua New Guinean women in the realm of bridal fashion.