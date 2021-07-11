PNGOC hosts gender equity workshop

The gender equity and inclusivity program is part of the organisation’ social and corporate obligation to raise awareness and dialogue on current cross cutting socio-economic issues, affecting our communities.

PNGOC board member and chair of the gender equity committee, Iammo Launa, emphasised the timely need for such workshops which discuss the tough issues that need to be talked about.

Launa said there was a need to openly discuss such issues particularly, the topic to “End Abuse & Violence Against Women and Girls”.

“Not a week goes by without the media writing about this evil which needs to be addressed at all levels of community. PNGOC, through the various levels of engagements in sports and sporting organisations, addresses this as a critical and crucial matter.

“This workshop is our effort to bring this out into the open where each participant will be responsible for creating an action plan they will take back to their organisation to share and implement. It is a collaborative effort. Gender-based violence is an evil and must be everyone’s responsibility.”

A total of 44 participants from among the 40 National Federations (NFs) and partner stakeholders from the Government and development sector are attending the workshop.

The confirmed representatives from among the National Federations include Squash, Powerlifting, Badminton, Boxing, Volleyball, Softball & Baseball Confederation, Wushu, Paralympics and Tennis.

Other organisations that are also attending include Bavaroko Community School, Red Cross PNG and the Department of Community Development and Diverse Care.

(File picture of PNGOC members during their recent annual general meeting)