They have concluded that a strategic prayer program is the key to addressing these issues; and a national unity prayer conference will be held in Port Moresby from June 8th to 11th at the Sion Kami Memorial Church and Tabernacle of Prayer Church, Six Mile respectively.

BOC church leaders have taken steps to bring the country back on its feet in prayer, and they have invited a servant of God, Apostle Julius Suubi, from Africa to come and hold a Unity Prayer Conference.

But we would like to organize it as a nation to pray around the country together and organize prayer alters or prayer centres around the country. So we will launch a prayer strategy after this meeting on the 11th of next month.” Ps. Michael Wilson – Deputy Chairman BOC.

The BOC leaders said the unity prayer conference from Thursday 8th to Sunday 11th June will be the start of organized prayer centers around the nation. According to Chairman Rev Joseph Walters, it is a strategic event called ‘PNG Unity Prayer Conference 2023’.

“And calling the churches in the country and the general public as a whole and calling those in the leadership in the politics, in the bureaucracy, in the churches, in the communities to participate one way of another in this very turning point strategic prayer conference,” Rev. Joseph Walters – Chairman BOC

Rev. Walters said the man of God from Africa is coming by clear prophetic direction with a message that is earmarked for this nation.

“I know the world and other people want to set up other kind of centres but we believe prayer centres hold the key to turn this nation around and turn in toward God, and bring about God’s divine plan and purpose, blessing and prosperity that this nation has and is not experiencing and enjoying its benefits.”

Meanwhile, Leading Minister of Christian Missionary Fellowship International, Pastor Ezekiel Obed shared an example of how important he sees prayer.

“Prayer is the key to transform a nation or to bring about changes, transformation in the nation. Back then during the national election in PNG, I was deeply hurt with what I was seeing. It was the worst election that has ever happened.” Pastor Obed said.

To prevent a repeat of such a disaster in future, Ps. Obed started building a Prayer Centre in Baruni, NCD where all churches in Port Moresby will come to pray for the nation, 24/7, 365 a year.

The K250,000 centre is expected to be opened in September.