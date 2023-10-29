PNG lacks proper cancer treatment

This is due to a lack of system upgrades and essential healthcare facilities, highlighted Dr. Mahlon Paiva, an Obstetrician and Gynecologist at Paradise Private Hospital, during the Pinktober Breast Cancer awareness.

Dr. Paiva expressed concerns about the difficulties in early cancer detection and treatment within the country. Despite various attempts by non-government organizations and government health systems to create a comprehensive cancer care system, little progress has been made. The establishment of a national cancer registry, a goal since the 1950s, remains unrealized.

Treatment for cancer has been sporadic and inconsistent, varying between hospitals and even from one hospital to another. Notably, Papua New Guinea lacks oncology units, radiology services, and hospice care.

Dr. Paiva said addressing the challenges of cancer treatment is crucial, particularly in a country where options are limited or nearly non-existent. He emphasized that public health institutions should lead the way to improve accessibility and affordability.

Paradise Private Hospital has been running a cervical screening program for several years, including Pap Smear screening and HPV DNA testing. The hospital also offers the HPV vaccine, Gardasil 9, to children. Cervical cancer, the fourth most common cancer among women globally, is a significant concern.

Dr. Paiva recommended widespread availability of HPV DNA testing for women in target groups and the provision of the Liger HTU 110 Thermocoagulator by the National Department of Health to treat positive cases of HPV.

He emphasized the importance of investing in testing to prevent the costly treatment of established cervical cancer cases.