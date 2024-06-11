PNG Angels perform life-saving surgeries

This marked their seventh mission to Papua New Guinea.

The team, which included neurosurgeons, nurses, and anesthetists, treated four children and 14 adults with spine and brain tumor cases.

They were joined by PMGH’s own neurosurgeon, Dr. Benjamin Thomas, who traveled from Sydney where he is undertaking a six-month course.

Dr. Marc Coughlan, neurosurgeon and founder of PNG Angels, emphasized the importance of collaboration with local neurosurgical teams.

"We expanded our efforts to not only perform surgeries but also assist with post-operative care and staff training in intensive care, the ward, and in theater," Dr. Coughlan said.

He praised the local theater team for accommodating the extensive surgical schedule, noting the significant logistical efforts involved.

Dr. Benjamin Thomas expressed his gratitude to the PNG Angels. "I am so grateful for the team from Sydney who sacrificed a week of their time to work at PMGH. Their contribution is a substantial charity effort, giving back to the people of PNG and the hospital," he stated.

Dr. Henao Asa, Clinical Governance Chairman, acknowledged the support and commitment of the PNG Angels, highlighting the importance of collaboration given the increasing patient numbers at the hospital.

"The presence of PNG Angels is a testament to the spirit of collaboration. We are honored to have you with us," he remarked.

Dr. Asa also underscored PMGH’s commitment to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for staff, patients, and visitors, aligning with the National Health Plan 2021-2030 and the Government’s Vision 2050.

The #PNGAngels, registered as an Australian charity, not only conducted critical surgeries but also supplied essential medical equipment and training to local healthcare professionals.