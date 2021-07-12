PNG Air Surprises Couple

For newlyweds, Fabian and Angela Kokoe it was quite romantic and with an added cup of sugar for the sweetest honeymoon gift ever courtesy of PNG Air.

Angela Koal was on her way to Goroka from Port Moresby on PNG AIR’s CG1534 flight with no idea that her fiancé at the time was waiting patiently with an important question that would change her life forever.

Upon disembarking the plane, she was welcomed with an enormous banner saying, “WILL YOU MARRY ME ANGELA?” Being the gentleman he is Fabian took a knee in front of anxious onlookers and her fellow passengers. The wait was worth it as she uttered the word “YES!”

The magical moment went viral on social media sending waves of emotions through the country. This moment caught the attention of PNG Air’s Marketing Coordinator, Christopher Lam.

“It’s not every day you see a wedding proposal like this, especially coming off our flights, and so we wanted to go above and beyond for the couple by thanking them for flying with PNG Air and surprising them with this honeymoon getaway,” said Christopher Lam.

The happy couple were married on July 11 in Goroka, where PNG Air joined in the celebrations with this wonderful gift of return tickets to an all-inclusive stay at the beautiful Rapopo Plantation Resort in East New Britain for their honeymoon.