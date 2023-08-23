Planetshakers aims to empower youth

The event will take place on Friday the 25th and Saturday the 26th of August at the Sir John Guise Indoor Stadium. Gates are expected to open at 3:00 pm.

The Believe Global and Planetshakers set their foundation on the infallible truth of the bible. Since their inception in PNG in 2015, they have preached the gospel to change lives with the objective of bringing changes to the communities. This year they have targeted the younger generation.

The Believe Global Director Neil Smith said the event has a youth focus and is designed to inspire young people to be all they can be.

“With the focus of changing the mindset of the youth the team members from Australia are currently running programs in schools, hospitals, correctional facilities and markets to advocate about the importance of the event” he said.

“Our teams will be in front of approximately 30,000 students in schools throughout the week, encouraging them to “Be the Change” with powerful illustrations, fun activities and uplifting music,” Smith said.

He said with previous experience of violence that occurred while hosting the event in the late hours of the night, they have decided to change the time for security purposes.

The director said the momentous occasion is a consistent event hosted by the group for years, and they hope that by empowering the next generation is a step forward in building and shaping the future generation of this country.

Tickets are on sale for K10 at Vision City (in front of Brian Bell).